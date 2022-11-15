NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children.

Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May 25 incident where a 3-year-old grabbed an unattended handgun.

The handgun then discharged, and officials said the firearm struck the child in the face, causing injury. A second child nearby was injured by the muzzle flash, and no one was struck by a bullet, according to officials.

Deputies were then dispatched to the scene at the 3700 block of FM 95 North around 8:15 a.m. in response to a shooting call. Officials said the two are the parents of one of the children injured.

Each are charged with two felony counts of endangering a child, and have bonded out of jail.