East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations approach 15% threshold

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases have been seeing an overall decrease in hospitalization rates in both Trauma Service Area G and H, despite increase.
On Thursday, the hospitalization rate for TSA G was 15.57%, and for TSA H, the hospitalization rate was 17.48%.
Compared to Jan. 13, where TSA H had a peak of 27.45% rate, and Jan. 18 where TSA G had a peak rate of 20.9% the hospitalization rates have decreased.
East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates have remained over 15% for 44 days in TSA-G, which contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Furthermore, Thursday’s rate for TSA-G was the lowest it has been in the last four weeks.
TSA-H has remained above 20% since Jan. 3, well above the 15% threshold outlined by the state. TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties.
East Texas hospitals have a low number of ICU beds available as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15%.
TSA-G has 25 available ICU beds, while TSA-H has only 15 beds available as of Thursday.
East Texas – Trauma Service Area G
Information about TSA-G’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:
- Jan. 18: 20.9%
- Jan. 19: 19.55%
- Jan. 20: 17:01%
- Jan. 21: 17.19%
- Jan. 22: 16.86%
- Jan. 23: 16.89%
- Jan. 24: 16.53%
- Jan. 25: 16.34%
- Jan. 26: 16.5%
- Jan. 27: 16.27%
- Jan. 28: 15.57%
NET Health is reporting that substantial COVID-19 spread is taking place. This means there is uncontrolled transmission of the contagious virus.
Deep East Texas – Trauma Service Area H
In Deep East Texas, known as Trauma Service Area H, the hospitalization rate is even higher.
Jan. 5 marked the highest hospitalization rate ever for the area at 29.68%, which dropped sharply the following day by almost 5%.
Information about TSA-H’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:
- Jan. 18: 24.34%
- Jan. 19: 26.69%
- Jan. 20: 24.24%
- Jan. 21: 23.42%
- Jan. 22: 18.01%
- Jan. 23: 22.88%
- Jan. 24: 22.7%
- Jan. 25: 20.6%
- Jan. 26: 20.37%
- Jan. 27: 19.36%
- Jan. 28: 17.48%
Because the rate is above 15%, many businesses must continue to operate at no more than 50% capacity and some businesses, such as bars, must remain closed.