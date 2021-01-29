East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations approach 15% threshold

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases have been seeing an overall decrease in hospitalization rates in both Trauma Service Area G and H, despite increase.

On Thursday, the hospitalization rate for TSA G was 15.57%, and for TSA H, the hospitalization rate was 17.48%.

Compared to Jan. 13, where TSA H had a peak of 27.45% rate, and Jan. 18 where TSA G had a peak rate of 20.9% the hospitalization rates have decreased.

East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rates have remained over 15% for 44 days in TSA-G, which contains: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

Furthermore, Thursday’s rate for TSA-G was the lowest it has been in the last four weeks.

TSA-H has remained above 20% since Jan. 3, well above the 15% threshold outlined by the state. TSA-H contains: Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties.

East Texas hospitals have a low number of ICU beds available as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 15%.

TSA-G has 25 available ICU beds, while TSA-H has only 15 beds available as of Thursday.

East Texas – Trauma Service Area G

Information about TSA-G’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:

Jan. 18: 20.9%

Jan. 19: 19.55%

Jan. 20: 17:01%

Jan. 21: 17.19%

Jan. 22: 16.86%

Jan. 23: 16.89%

Jan. 24: 16.53%

Jan. 25: 16.34%

Jan. 26: 16.5%

Jan. 27: 16.27%

Jan. 28: 15.57%

NET Health is reporting that substantial COVID-19 spread is taking place. This means there is uncontrolled transmission of the contagious virus.

Deep East Texas – Trauma Service Area H

In Deep East Texas, known as Trauma Service Area H, the hospitalization rate is even higher.

Jan. 5 marked the highest hospitalization rate ever for the area at 29.68%, which dropped sharply the following day by almost 5%.

Information about TSA-H’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is below:

Jan. 18: 24.34%

Jan. 19: 26.69%

Jan. 20: 24.24%

Jan. 21: 23.42%

Jan. 22: 18.01%

Jan. 23: 22.88%

Jan. 24: 22.7%

Jan. 25: 20.6%

Jan. 26: 20.37%

Jan. 27: 19.36%

Jan. 28: 17.48%

Because the rate is above 15%, many businesses must continue to operate at no more than 50% capacity and some businesses, such as bars, must remain closed.