TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Crisis Center held their bi-annual Hope Awards ceremony on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The event was held at the Tyler Public Library and awards were given to citizens and businesses that have volunteered to support victims of domestic violence.

The following people and groups received awards: Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media – Living Well Holistic Counseling & Wellness – Tanos Exploration II, LLC – Riley Harris Construction, LP – Sergeant Jason Lee, Gun Barrel City Police Department.

The Hope Awards happen twice a year during April and on Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Every year, the East Texas Crisis Center recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month to inform people about the prevalence of sexual violence.

During the award ceremony, Assistant District Attorney Chris Gatewood also declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one of the guest speakers was Maya Bethany, Founder & Executive Director of 1 in 3 Foundation.

The East Texas Crisis Center is a non-profit agency providing help, hope and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault. The center serves a five-county area including Smith, Wood, Rains, Henderson, and Van Zandt Counties.