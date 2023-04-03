TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Crisis Center presented Hope Awards on Monday to community members who “go above and beyond for survivors of sexual violence.”

“During 2022, East Texas Crisis Center provided services to 327 survivors of sexual violence in Smith County,” City of Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. “We recognize that in order to prevent sexual violence at its roots we must promote healthy relationships and respect for every individual.”

The following members of the Tyler and Smith County community received 2023 Hope Awards:

Angela Faulkner with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office

Sgt. Joseph Durr with the Office of the Attorney General

Bethany Morgan with the Counseling Nook for Trauma & Disassociation, East Texas Crisis Center volunteer

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Sexual Assault Counselor Samantha Kauffman said the center will be hosting survivor support events throughout the month.

“The recipients of today’s awards represent that it takes a collective effort in our community to support survivors and to meet their needs,” Director of Marketing Jeremy Flowers said. “We are so grateful for their compassion and their commitment to serving the East Texas community.”