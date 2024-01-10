TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) announced the 2024 funding for an East Texas center.
According to a report, the East Texas Crisis Center is one of seven centers in Texas that received funding aimed at supporting survivors at the highest risk for intimate partner homicide and domestic violence.
Tyler’s location is the first Domestic Violence High Risk Teams (DVHRT) in the East Texas area. DVHRTs are local cohorts comprised of key members who identify and support domestic violence victims at the highest risk of future homicide.
The other recipients of the DVHRT funding include:
- Abilene, TX: Noah Project
- Amarillo, TX: Family Support Services
- Austin, TX: Travis County District Attorney’s Office
- Dallas, TX: The Family Place
- Pasadena, TX: The Bridge Over Troubled Waters
- Stephenville, TX: Cross Timbers Family Services
The TCFV will distribute $381,000 among all seven centers.
“It’s amazing to witness a Domestic Violence High Risk Team collaborate with survivors inTCFV’s Public Policy Coordinator and DVHRT liaison Tabetha Harrison.
developing a plan to make their community safer, specifically by interceding in lethal domestic
violence cases and saving lives. These DVHRT sites are critical in our communities as they
actively ensure survivors of violence are supported because one person lost to this preventable
cause is too many – and in 2022, we lost 216. TCFV is here to help any community take the first
steps in creating a safer neighborhood, a safer city, a safer Texas.”