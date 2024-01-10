TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) announced the 2024 funding for an East Texas center.

According to a report, the East Texas Crisis Center is one of seven centers in Texas that received funding aimed at supporting survivors at the highest risk for intimate partner homicide and domestic violence.

Tyler’s location is the first Domestic Violence High Risk Teams (DVHRT) in the East Texas area. DVHRTs are local cohorts comprised of key members who identify and support domestic violence victims at the highest risk of future homicide.

The other recipients of the DVHRT funding include:

Abilene, TX: Noah Project

Amarillo, TX: Family Support Services

Austin, TX: Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Dallas, TX: The Family Place

Pasadena, TX: The Bridge Over Troubled Waters

Stephenville, TX: Cross Timbers Family Services

The TCFV will distribute $381,000 among all seven centers.