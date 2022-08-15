TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas daycares and being more cautious as COVID-19 cases increase.

Previously, as cases went down, many daycares across East Texas let up on protocols.

The Shiloh Learning Center in Tyler is once again operating under COVID-19 precautions to keep their children and staff healthy. Parents aren’t allowed inside the classrooms anymore.

“It’s very stressful because they always want to communicate with the teacher and see how their day is, so that’s one of the big issues we have,” said Tamicha Quinter, Assistant Director at the Shiloh Learning Center.

They can drop off or pick up their students at the entrance.

Employees say they are are also cleaning toys and surfaces non-stop. The learning center is staffed, but they are still stressing the need for more employees.