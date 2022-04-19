TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas parents are struggling to find available daycares to watch over their children, forcing some of them to stay home instead of going to work.

Many of Tyler’s daycares don’t have room for new children because they are short staffed. Daycare owners said toddler rooms have very long waitlists.

Angela Tilley is one of many parents in East Texas struggling to find childcare.

“I probably called about 10 daycares,” Tilley said. “They’re telling me to call back next month, June or July.”

Lakisha Price owns Journey’s of the Heart in Tyler. She said in her 17 years in childcare, she has never had this issue of having to turn down parents because of staffing.

“Parent’s are like, ‘we need daycare now,’” she said.

Legally, daycares can only have 18 children for every one teacher, so when they are short a teacher, or a few, staff has to step in to care for the children, which is putting a strain on their businesses.

“We’re having to be the director, the janitor, the cook, the whole nine, plus the van drivers,” said Price.

Because of the need across Texas, Price has decided to expand her business and open up another facility in the Highland Park area of Dallas.

Cheyenne Cotton, a single mother of two, has been on daycare waitlists for months, forcing her to make the tough decision of driving a long distance for childcare.

“From my house in Tyler by the hospitals, to downtown Canton, to Old Jacksonville where I work,” she said. “Then back to Canton after work, spending money on the toll because that’s the only way I can make it back on time to pick them up.”

Cotton said her family wasn’t ready for that lifestyle change.

“Almost every night we’re having to eat out because we don’t get home in time…” said Cotton.