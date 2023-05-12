TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas death row inmate has filed with the highest court in the land in an attempt to reverse a court decision involving the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

In January 2002, Roberson took his daughter to Palestine Regional Medical Center with severe head trauma. He said he woke up to find that his daughter was unresponsive after falling off the bed, but doctors and nurses suspected child abuse, doubting that the short fall could have caused fatal injuries.

His daughter, Nikki Curtis, died the following day and Roberson was charged in her death. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.

At trial, doctors said Nikki’s injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome which happens when a baby is forcefully shaken and can cause permanent brain damage or death.

Roberson‘s first execution date was scheduled for 2016, but was stayed after the consensus on shaken baby syndrome shifted. According to The Texas Tribune, doctors have become more divided on the certainty of the syndrome in the years following Nikki’s death, stating that some doctors believe baby deaths are labeled murders without considering other medical possibilities.

That argument is a focal point of Roberson’s appeal. He claims that the state “relied on uncontested SBS causation theory to obtain his conviction,” and that a combination of Nikki’s health issues, including undiagnosed pneumonia and medications prescribed to her, explained Nikki’s condition.

Earlier this year, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided not to grant a new trial to Roberson. His most recent filing is a petition for certiorari, which is requesting the Supreme Court to order records from a lower court to review the case.

A new execution date has not been scheduled for Roberson.