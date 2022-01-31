PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Robert Roberson has been on death row for almost 20 years since he was convicted of murdering his daughter in 2003.

Back in 2016 he was set to be put to death but was saved a few days before by a stay of execution.

“This trial absolutely was about emotions and prejudices and amuck and the voice of reason was supposedly the shaken baby theory that suddenly made it all make since,” said Gretchen Sween, attorney for Robert Roberson.

During his time on death row Roberson has maintained his innocence. Nikki Curtis was 2-years-old when she died after being taken to a hospital. Doctors had suspicions of child abuse saying she passed away from shaking baby syndrome. Now, Roberson wants to present new evidence showing his daughter may have died from other causes. Advocates like Ron Keine believe Roberson is not guilty.

“They can take my life, they’re going to kill the body. There is nothing you can do about it. It’s hopeless you’re surrounded by guards and all these people who you now want to kill you and are going to kill you,” said Ron Keine, New Mexico death row exoneree.

Roberson’s attorneys say he never had intent to harm his daughter.

“This is what this case is all about. It’s about not being overwhelmed by the emotion of the loss of this lovely 2-year-old, and then also the horror of being wrongfully accused. You know particularly the sexual abuse. I mean how does a man come back from that,” said Sween.

Roberson has presented new evidence showing his daughter was sickly, and saying at the time of her death she had undiagnosed pneumonia.

“I have such confidence in the integrity of the evidence,” said Sween.

Roberson has returned to prison with the hope the judge will recommend a retrial. No decision was made today, instead, the judge will make her recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Feb. 15.