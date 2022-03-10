TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Lyons Avenue Florist and Gifts is just one of the many local businesses having to raise their delivery costs due to the quickly increasing gas prices.

Gloria Washington is the owner who enjoys arranging bouquets for her customers.

She had to recently raise her delivery fee when the steady rise in gas prices left her no choice.

“That’s not something that I really want to do but in order to stay in business sometimes you have to do it,” said Washington.

She said in just the past week, filling up her tank has costed her 20 dollars more.

“Last week my gas to fill up was about $35 and today it was over 50,”added Washington.

She delivers flowers across Smith County and parts of Cherokee, so the miles add up quick.

“I go outside of Tyler to Chapel Hill, Bullard, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Flint,” said Washington.

Washington says it was getting harder to make the drives with her previous prices, which is why she had to increase delivery costs by about five percent.

It was a change customers saw coming.

“Most of them understood because they’re watching the news, they’re watching what’s going on over in Ukraine, they’re watching how gas prices are soaring here in the United States so most of them are knowledgeable that a price increase would happen,” explained Washington.

Despite nearly everything costing more these days, as of now, Washington is keeping the price of her floral arrangements the same.

“I try to work with my client’s as much as possible. I don’t want to stress them out or put them in a dire situation because everybody loves flowers. Everyone loves getting flowers,” said Washington.

Washington’s hope like so many across the country is that prices drop again soon.