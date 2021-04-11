East Texas deputies arrest man they say was throwing drugs, syringes out of window during car chase

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit where he was seen throwing drugs and syringes out of the vehicle.

37-year-old Eric James Martin was taken into custody at the Panola County Detention Center. He had two active warrants: one out of Texarkana for felony terroristic threat and one out of Beaumont for theft.

Sunday morning, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office got information from Caddo Perish Sheriff’s Office about a pursuit coming into Panola County on CR 329. The vehicle turned onto U.S. 79 and headed towards Carthage.

Caddo Parish advised that the occupant was throwing syringes and drugs out of the vehicle. By the time Panola County deputies arrived, Caddo Parish deputies had the occupants out of the vehicle.

After Martin’s arrest, Caddo Parish advised that they would add charges of aggravated flight, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

There was also a female occupant in the car, who was not charged and was given a courtesy ride back to Caddo Parish by deputies.

“We are thankful that the situation ended with no injuries and the suspect in custody,” Captain Sarah Fields said.