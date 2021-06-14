East Texas doctor shares tips on how roofers, outdoor workers can avoid dehydration, heat stroke

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Summer is around the corner. In Texas, this means weather will begin reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit some days.

Many jobs require people to work outside. A business study from 2020 found roofers ranked number 4 on the top 25 most dangerous jobs in America.

The study stated, falling was one issue that made the job risky, but researchers did not mention the dangers associated with working in the hot weather.

Currently, the weather has been reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Tyler.

Roofers also have to wear protective gear and the heat coming out of the house can cause problems for them.

Temperatures on the roof can be 10 to 30 degrees hotter.

The heat can give workers rashes, cause them to pass out and give them heat stroke.

Local doctors said one of the best ways to prevent symptoms is to listen to your body.

“There are some warning signs. Your body is telling you something that you need to do something about it. You need to either get hydrated go to a place where they have some air conditioning to cool off, because if you don’t things are going to progress,” said Dr. Juan Garrido with UT Health.

Dehydration is one of the biggest issues for workers. Experts recommend for people to drink water the day before the job and throughout the day to prevent severe problems.