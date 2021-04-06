East Texas doctor shares tips to reduce allergy symptoms this season

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, and watery eyes, these are common symptoms of allergies. Many East Texans need to watch out because allergy season is now in full swing.

Doctors said the morning can be the worst part of the day for people who suffer from seasonal allergies.

Spending more time in wooded areas, will make symptoms worse, according to experts. Also, anyone who suffers from grass allergies might have to endure this for some months.

And, when the temperature goes up, so does the pollen count. Currently, the amount of pollen from trees and grass is high in East Texas.

Doctors recommend that residents prepare by checking weather conditions before they leave home. People should also pay attention to the wind because this can increase pollen levels.

Another way to combat pollen is to practice personal hygiene.



“Finally, if you spend time outdoors during the day you’re getting pollens in your hair and in the oils on your skin. You should bathe at nighttime and wash your hair. Otherwise you’re taking all those things to bed with you, and you can get more exposure even through the nighttime,” said Dr. Jonathan Buttram with UT Health.

Experts also recommend that people use a nasal spray or over the counter medications, if they have allergy symptoms.

Try to keep your windows shut and use your air conditioner when driving to keep pollen from coming inside your home or vehicle.