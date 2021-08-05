East Texas doctors traveling to U.S.-Mexico border to provide services for migrants

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas doctors are preparing for a trip to the U.S. and Mexico border where they will help migrants in need of medical attention.

Nurses will also travel with the doctors in two weeks.

“Volunteers like East Texas dentists, Dr. David Nichols and Dr. Taylor Holland will spend five days at the border,” said Rebecca Hernandez Olivares, a specialty coordinator at Bethesda Clinic.

The health professionals hope to help as many people as possible.

“God gave me a gift, a gift to do dentistry, a gift of artistic ability. I love working with my hands. I love helping people,” said Dr. Taylor Holland, the Dental Director at Bethesda Clinic.

Doctors and nurses have also been volunteering at Bethesda Clinic since the location opened 18 years ago.



“We just volunteered, and next thing you know the people really needed us here at the clinic to do dentistry,” said Dr. David Nichols, a volunteer at the Bethesda Clinic.

Many of the volunteers have been on mission trips before, and they are using their faith to help others once more.

“We’re praying that God will go ahead of us and prepare the right folks, the right materials there, so we could be of help,” said John English, the CEO of the Bethesda Health Clinic.

Many of the migrants at the border have experienced extreme poverty and have not received proper medical care for most of their lives.

“It’s got to be tough on people coming up from other countries and to just kind of being stuck somewhere. And, the hopelessness down there so we’ll maybe be able to bring a little hope to them.” said English.

The volunteer doctors are hoping God will be by their side. Some of them are leaving for the border on Aug. 17 and returning to East Texas on Aug. 22.