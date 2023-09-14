LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School vouchers remain the number one topic for East Texas educators.

Today, superintendents and school board members from five regions across Texas expressed their concern saying school vouchers take funds away from public schools.

“Provide those to parents so that they can provide subsidies to tuitions that charter schools or private schools hold for those students to go there,” said Superintendent of Chapel Hill ISD, Lamond Dean,

Superintendent Dean said he and most of the East Texas school districts are against parent saving accounts.

“We are pro-education, and we want our parents to get and receive the best education that they can possibly get for their children,” said Superintendent Dean.

Founder and Executive Director of Pastors for Texas Children, Reverend Charles Johnson says school vouchers have been an issue for years, adding they were the reason he started the program ten years ago.

“We believe it’s a violation of the public trust. Vouchers are a violation of religious liberty and church-state separation,” said Reverend Johnson.

During the meeting, members discussed the Texas Education Agency will change how schools are graded by making adjustments to academic growth.

Superintendent Dean said the changes made by the TEA will make schools as if they are doing worse than they actually are.

“Then sometimes we can give a not strategic or line evaluation on that education that we provide for them,” said Superintendent Dean.

Governor Greg Abbott says school vouchers are a priority for him to get passed, and a special session regarding the issue is set to begin before the end of the year.