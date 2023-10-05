TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Old Town Rig Down event in Nacogdoches and Heart of Tyler nonprofit group have been named as finalists in the Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program.

The awards have been given out to outstanding projects, places and people of downtowns across the state for the past 30 years. Heart of Tyler is a finalist in the Best Downtown Partner over 50,000 population category and Old Town Rig Down is up for the Best Promotion in the under 50,000 population category.

Photo courtesy of Texas Downtown

Photo courtesy of Texas Downtown

“It always seems like a lot of the cities along the I-35 corridor, or in the Dallas, Plano metroplex, it seems like all of those cities get the recognition and East Texas doesn’t. So having Tyler, having Nacogdoches listed as some of the finalists, is just a huge win,” Tori Huddleston, Main Street Manager for Nacogdoches said.

Old Town Rig Down is a charity event held in Downtown Nacogdoches by the Massey Rose Foundation. The event which features trucks, food, games and music donates 100% of it’s proceeds to the following charitable organizations:

CASA of Deep East Texas

Christ Episcopal

Harold’s House

Nacogdoches Hero Foundation

Keep Nac Beautiful

Nacogdoches Education Foundation

Boys and Girls Club of Nacogdoches

Heart of Tyler is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to economically, culturally and historically revitalizing downtown Tyler. The volunteer group has renovated street lamps, repainted fire hydrants and hosted fundraising events like Black Tie Bingo.

East Texas can vote for both cities to win the People’s Choice Award by liking the city’s photo in Texas Downtown’s 2023 People’s Choice Awards album. Voting ends on Friday at 5 p.m. and the awards will be presented at the President’s Awards Gala in Nacogdoches.