East Texas experts say domestic violence increases during holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the holiday season, when uncontrollable stresses rise, so does the risk of domestic violence.

With added pressure during the holidays, financial stress and feeding the entire family can add to a person’s aggravation.

“There’s a lot of tension that builds on top of you know, normal pressures and things that go on in the home,” added East Texas Crisis Center Special Events Coordinator, Jeremy Flowers.

Apart from physical wounds, there are other signs that suggest someone is experiencing domestic violence. It’s important to watch out for high emotional distress and antisocial behavior.

“A lot of times, domestic violence is through insults, belittlement, emotional and psychological abuse. It rarely automatically goes to physical abuse. So, it can be hard to detect,” said Flowers.

Some may start spending less time with family and friends, indicating that abusive behavior won’t allow them to be around anyone else. The East Texas Crisis Center works to help victims start a new beginning in their lives and escape their violent past.

“We provide legal assistance. If a survivor needs to go to court, we can send an advocate. If there’s been a hospital call- if a survivor needs to go to the hospital, we send an advocate over to assist them and be there with them to provide support”, said Flowers.

The center helps create a foundation for survivors to get on a path towards healing.

“We have support groups that happen twice a week for survivors, if they want to come to be around other people who can share similar experiences,” added Flowers.

Henderson Police Department Detective Pamela Randolph said, domestic abuse has increased since the pandemic. The number of victims affected in East Texas is fluid, and it’s not just women and children.

“Not many people will report these incidents to us so there’s no real statistic,” mentioned Randolph.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or know of someone who needs assistance, the East Texas Crisis Center has a 24-hour hotline number, the number is (903) 595- 5591. The center will be open both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.