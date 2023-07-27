TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Without recent rain, East Texas is drying out and today more counties are being added to the list of burn bans. Currently, eleven counties are under a burn ban.

Rusk County was the latest to do so on Friday. Many people are hoping for rain to come soon.

“We sometimes get these pop-up thunderstorms in the summertime or kind of need those on a more regular basis, right now, it doesn’t look like the pattern is going to change any time soon, maybe by the second week of August, we’ll see a slight pattern change, but there’s no indication that is going to be enough to eliminate the drought,” said Andrew Samet, East Texas Storm Team Meteorologist.

According to the most recent drought monitor, which was released today, several deep East Texas counties like Sabine, Shelby and San Augustine are experiencing extreme drought.

Places closer to Interstate 20 like Tyler are now being added to the abnormally dry conditions list. Without rain soon Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the county could possibly be heading to a burn ban within the next week.

“Over the past week, the index has gone up, about probably an average of ten points a day, we are we’re still lower than where we were at this time last year, but it’s moving in the direction of getting very dry. And that’s obviously a concern for us,” said Paul Findley, Smith County Fire Marshal.

With the drought comes a greater chance for fire to spread. That’s why fire marshals and city officials are warning against burning even if you aren’t currently under a burn ban. If your county is under a burn ban and you are caught burning you could face a Class C Misdemeanor. Just a spark could spread in seconds so make sure you never light a fire without having water, or a shovel nearby and never leave it unattended.