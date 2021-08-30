East Texas faith-based group heads to Louisiana to help residents struggling after Hurricane Ida

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A faith-based group from Lufkin is traveling to Louisiana to help residents recover after Hurricane Ida.

More than 15 volunteers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief organization are making the trip to Baton Rouge to help provide food and other necessities for people.

A feeding unit that can make 10,000 meals per day will be used by the group.

According to Wally Leyerle, Task Force Director for SBTC DR, the organization helps people remove trees from houses and make repairs to homes after a disaster.

He also mentioned the group will be in Louisiana for 3-6 weeks, and that they have made preparations so volunteers do not become a burden to the state.

“We’re very careful to try and do things right. We carry all of our own supplies our people don’t take up beds, they don’t take up food in the area,” said Leyerle.

He also mentioned they have to take precautions due to the pandemic, so they have to use personal protective equipment. Still, the group is looking forward to helping others.

“We come there to help people because we want them to know that God still loves them that this isn’t some horrible thing that has befallen them because God doesn’t care. We care, and God cares,” said Leyerle.

The SBTC is a fellowship of more than 2,600 Southern Baptist churches in Texas committed to “touching the world with the good news of Jesus Christ.”

SBTC Disaster Relief consists of more than 6,000 trained volunteers who deploy to help their neighbors all around the world recover from natural disasters.