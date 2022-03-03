GILMER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas parents have had a hard time finding baby formula in grocery stores ever since the formula recall.

The formula was recalled after several babies across the country have gotten sick and even died from drinking the contaminated formula. Traces of salmonella and other serious bacteria was detected in several kinds of Similac formula, a major concern for families.

Ashley Meyerson, a parent in Gilmer, is worried about her 2-year-old son and other formula-fed babies being exposed. A few weeks ago, she heard the news about the recalled formula and when she checked her pantry she noticed she had purchased one too.

“It’s just really scary for me to think that these babies can die or get hurt or sick,” Meyerson said. “There are moms out there that can’t breastfeed and they rely on this kind of stuff…it’s terrifying.”

Meyerson was thankful her son hadn’t consumed the contaminated formula, but now she can’t find any in stores.

PATH, a Tyler non-profit, said they have been struggling to keep shelves stocked for mothers in need of baby formula.

“Right now those donations are really down because everybody is looking for formula,” Andrea Wilson, PATH Director said. “When we have a mom who comes in with little ones we’d really love to be able to meet whatever her needs are and we’re just not able to that.”

Usually, PATH’s pantry is filled with different types of Similac and other baby formulas, but now their supply has been very limited.

“[It’s hard] having to get a different kind of formula than what your pediatrician recommends or maybe something that just doesn’t sit well with your infant,” Wilson said. “Right now our hands are really tied.”

PATH has been encouraging moms to reach out if they need help getting formula because they may have partners that can assist.

Here is a list of recalled baby formulas:

The FDA recommends consumers look at the lot code, a multi-digit number on the bottom of a container of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula and do not use if:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

If you’re unsure whether your formula is included in this recall, you can search your lot number on Abbott Nutrition’s website.

To combat the recall, Texas Human Health Services recently added more formulas to WIC.

If you have used these products and are concerned about the health of your child, the FDA recommends speaking with your health care provider. If your child begins experiencing symptoms of Cronobacter or salmonella, notify your healthcare provider and seek medical attention for your child immediately.