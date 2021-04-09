East Texas family donates $2.2 million to help people with intellectual disabilities in honor of late son

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Doug and Patti Mehling made a $2.2 million donation in memory of their late son at the Breckenridge Village.

Douglas R. Mehling II he passed away in 2016 at the age of 34 from muscular dystrophy.

The groundbreaking began today at the Douglas R Mehling II Center.

This new multi-purpose building will feature state of the art classroom spaces.

Family and friends also remembered Mehling’s impact this afternoon.

Mehling also wrote a book about his life, a week before he passed. This was titled The Bionic Preacher.

“Douglas was truly a person that lived by the Bible, and he was the best that he could be. He was all that he could be,” said Patti Mehling, Douglas’ step-mother.

Mehlings mom went to college with him to take notes, and he ended up receiving a Masters Degree in Theology.

Now, Breckenridge serves close to 80 people with intellectual disabilities in East Texas and provides them with housing and programs.