APPLEBY, Texas (KETK) – 1 Way Diesel Performance in Appleby is making their mark on TV with their unique custom vehicles.

“It’s definitely an honor and I was shocked and just very humbled at the opportunity,” said owner of 1 Way Diesel Performance Chase Wells,

It’s ran by Tommy Wells and his two sons Chase and Clay. Over the years they have helped out on the show Texas Metal based out of Houston. Now they are getting the chance to be one of the stars.

“God blessed us with the opportunity to have our own tv show which is a spin-off of Texas Metal and it’s Texas Metal Loud and Lifted,” said Chase.

The show which airs on Motor Trend TV includes two other garages with 1 Way Diesel being the only one from East Texas. The family began filming in the fall and the first episode premiered on March 8.

“It hasn’t sunk in because everything is so fast and furious, you know it’s really hard to step back and just take a look,” said CEO of 1 Way Diesel Performance Tommy Wells.

They held a viewing party with family, friends, and past clients. Chase Wells says it brought tears to his eyes to see their hard work shine on the screen. His brother Clay having a different reaction.

“Sometimes cringe to watch yourself on tv, you are like do I really sound like that and it was also really cool and an awesome experience you know that’s not something you get to do everyday,” said Manager of 1 Way Diesel Performance Clay Wells.

East Texans can expect to see the Wells family make custom made vehicles with a diesel twist.

“Extremely unique things that have never been done before, really cool diesel conversions and a lot of cool new products that have never been seen and a lot of family working together,” said Clay.

Filming is still going on and vehicles are being built. There will be about 10 episodes to the series.

“Everybody will see from start to finish every process that time allows but all the major stuff that they will see and they will go oh that’s how they did it,” said Tommy.

The Wells family say they couldn’t have done this without all the support they have received from family, friends, and their fans. The Wells family says you don’t want to miss the series, because they have a surprise build that has never been done before and they can’t wait for everyone to see it.