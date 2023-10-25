TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – They say cats have nine lives and that may be true for one Texarkana cat, who recently returned home after weeks of being lost.

“There was a storm the weekend of Sept. 2 and we were out of town for one day after the storm. When we got home there was no sign of Blaise,” explains Freeman.

The family searched high and low, posting to Instagram, and putting up posters around the neighborhood but had no luck.

Until a good Samaritan gave them a ring six and a half weeks later.

According to the family, Blaise went on quite the adventure, traveling 15 miles away from his home.

Freeman says she was skeptical as she drove out to pick up Blaise, but something in her gut told her she would see him again.

And she was right.

Blaise, the Siamese cat was reunited with owners Rachel Freeman and her 6-year-old son Kayson, who couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Blaise again for the first time.

Rachel says Blaise has been through a lot in his nine years, but he always makes it through.

Welcome home, Blaise.