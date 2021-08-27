East Texas family searching for 68-year-old woman missing for one month

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- It has now been one month since a 68-year-old Marshall woman went missing from Longview.

Judy Akridge disappeared on July 27. She was last seen leaving a women’s center in the 3000 block of W. Marshall Avenue in Longview.

Akridge has blonde hair. On the day she went missing, she was wearing a white shirt that had a flower on it and blue jean capris. She was not wearing shoes.

The woman’s family members said she possibly had dementia and schizophrenia and wasn’t taking her medication.

Akridge’s loved ones are asking East Texans to pray for her safe return.

“I still haven’t heard anything back, and I’ve been calling them everyday trying to get an answer,” said Kathy Walker.

Longview investigators mentioned they are working closely with the family to find new leads.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please call police immediately at 903-237-1170.