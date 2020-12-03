East Texas family to have access to clean water for first time after generous donation

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A family that lives near Jacksonville will now have clean running water, due to a generous donation made on Wednesday.

A national organization is changing the lives of four households that have been living off of rain water they collect.

Xylem Water Solutions and the Hometown H2O project worked on building a “donated water well system.” This is the third project of its kind, and the well cost $55,000.

This will supply water to the four houses that are built on the same family property.

Once the well system is installed the 11 residents will have reliable water access for the first time.

Some of them have lived on their land for a few years, while others have been there for almost 20 years.

“We supply water pumps for people across the country daily, and when we see a family in need, it gives us that little edge that little memory for families. And this is what we like to do,” said Alan Ross with Xylem Water Solutions.