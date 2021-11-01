East Texas farmers market ranks No. 2 in national competition

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas farmers market was recently named among the best in the country.

Winnsboro Farmers Market was ranked number two in the Southwest region on Markets.Farmland.org.

The market, located at Market Street at Broadway Highway 11 Winnsboro, was named the friendliest market east of Dallas by the American Farmland Trust with the Farmers Market Coalition.

Winnsboro Farmers Market was included as a runner-up in the 2021 America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

The competition ran from June 21 through Sept. 19. During that time, market shoppers and supporters can vote for their favorite market by visiting markets.farmland.org.

In addition to recognizing the top markets in each region of America, the celebration will crown an overall “People’s Choice” winner as the top-endorsed market in the country.

The 13th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration showcases the essential markets across the nation making a difference for farmers, ranchers and communities.

For the markets in the top three of the People’s Choice category, they will receive a monetary prize:

$2,500 for first place

$1,500 for second place

$1,000 for third place

The funds will be given to markets to go towards marketing, communications and other needs to help expand the market’s reach and impact.

In 2020, the Winnsboro Farmers Market won 2nd place of 186 in Texas and 15th place of 8600 nationwide.