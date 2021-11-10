East Texas farmers shocked by high prices of fertilizers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas farmers are being taken aback by the high prices of fertilizers.

“They’re in shock,” says Malcolm Williams, who is a farmer.

The increased prices are affecting his finances.

“We understand there’s going to be some kind of price increase. But, when you start talking about doubling and tripling that is, they’re messing with our livelihood,” says Williams.

In 2020, the least expensive fertilizer cost about $500 dollars per ton.

This year, it costs more than $1,000.

“People are probably going to cut back and what that’s going to do is hurt the quality of the product, which is the beef,” says Williams.

He also mentioned he plans to use alternate versions of fertilizer at his farm to stay afloat.

“I have always put out some chicken manure in a few of my places. I’m looking to expand that this year to try to offset the costs,” says Williams.

Experts with Texas A&M Agrilife say one the best things farmers can do right now is prepare a budget for 2022.

“Prepare those budgets as accurately and carefully as we can to get a real handle on what are our costs. Then compare those costs to what are the marketing opportunities that are present is many of those markets right now,” says Mark Welch, with Texas A&M Agrilife.

Williams says he is focusing on the revenue.

“If we can’t make any money we’re not going to do it,” he added.