TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Becton Spencer, a Tyler area fifth grader, competed and won the World Wakeboarding Association National Championship, claiming the title of 2022 National Champion, Jr. Boys Beginner wakeboarding division.

According to Tami Spencer, Becton’s mom, he started wakeboarding when he was just 4-years-old. However, it wasn’t until the spring of 2021 that Becton really started to excel and play around with tricks.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spencer had more than enough time to practice. Having previously played competitive soccer he was curious if there were tournaments for wakeboarding, so his father did a google search. This lead the family to the World Wakeboarding Association.

Spencer competed for the first time in May 2021 at the regionals in Ft. Worth and qualified to advance to Nationals and World competition that August. Spencer did not place that year but was determined to try again.

His family found a coach to work with him and help him develop his skill. Spencer signed up once again for regionals in May 2022 and again qualified for Nationals and Worlds. On Aug. 5, Becton Spencer won the Championship title.