HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Caney City Fire Department shared tips so people can avoid losing hay and equipment in fires after several residents lost balers recently.

The department said other local firefighters responded to a more than 20 acre hay field fire on Monday that destroyed a hay baler. There was also a 50 acre fire in Kaufman County that ruined another baler and 54 bales of hay.

People can find some resources below to prevent similar situations: