SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Wednesday was a busy day for fire departments in Smith County. Fire Marshal Paul Findley said before 1 p.m., firefighters in the county fought six grass fires and one structure fire.

“Call volume has fluctuated, but we have seen a significant number of grass fires and calls for illegal burning since the burn ban was implemented,” said Paul Findley.

As drought conditions worsen, dry fuels are able to catch fire easier and spread faster.

“We have an elevated fire and wildfire risk, throughout most of East Texas and we are seeing an increase in fire activity,” said Sean Dugan, Public Information Officer for The Texas A&M Forest Service, Sean Dugan.

Off of SH-110, a structure fire traveled to the roadway and jumped across to nearby grass.

“We need people to be incredibly careful with anything they are doing that could cause a spark, that could be welding and that could be grilling,” said Dugan.

Increased wind speeds are becoming dangerous when a spark does turn into a flame.

Four departments were called to put out another grass fire on CR 381 in Smith County.

“That really increases the rate of spread and resistance to control,” said Dugan.

Battling blazes are taking longer to put out with the dry conditions and this makes the fight more dangerous for firefighters.

“Getting in front of the fire is very difficult and also if the wind is really blowing and its in heavy fuels, it is very dangerous to get in front of a fire,” said Dugan.

Firefighters are subject to heat related illnesses due to the triple digit heat and time outside working on wildfires.

“There’s really no way to cool off your body and that limits the speed in which we work,” said Dugan.

These departments urge residents to stay cautious and to not illegally burn.

Cherokee County also responded to a grass fire that reportedly burned four acres. Another grass fire erupted in Longview that burned another four acres.

According to Smith County, a burn ban violation is a class C misdemeanot that can be punishable by a fine of up to $500.