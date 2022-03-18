SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With wildfires raging across the western region of Texas, East Texas first responders have stepped in to help contain the massive blaze. Firefighters from Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Smith County, all joined in as part of the statewide effort.

Upon their arrival, they were separated into teams and sent on different missions. One was immediately sent to work on the Walling fire, a 384-acre blaze in Eastland County.

“They’re on structural protection for mobile homes, any kind of home, and livestock,” explains Lufkin’s assistant fire chief, Ryan Watson.

A video posted to their Facebook page showed first responders surrounded by smoke and flames, which was made worse with 40-mile-per-hour winds. Officials said it will keep the flames from slowing down.

“We have freeze cured, or dormant grasses that are readily able to ignite and burn. You add the wind component to that and it is definitely a recipe for disaster,” says Cory Clanton with Smith County Emergency Services District 2 (ESD 2).

ESD 2 also helped send much-needed resources to the area, like trucks that are more suitable to venture off-road, as well as trained personnel to assist with operations.

“We sent an engine boss, or a supervisor on each of the brush trucks that we sent and then also a firefighter, so they are 2 person crews,” Clanton adds.

This is not volunteer-based, officials explain how these firefighters are specially trained to be sent out on these missions. Crews will be in place for as long as they are needed, and they are pulling out every resource to put an end to the fire that continues to rage across our western region.