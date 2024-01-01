CRIMS CHAPEL, Texas (KETK) – The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Kilgore Fire Department responded to a grass fire threatening a home around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said that the first crews on the scene found a 1 to 2 acre fire slowly moving across a field. Crews were reportedly able to put out the blaze quickly and there were no injuries or property damage.

“This time of the year use caution burning as the dormant fuels can ignite and spread quickly,” Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said in a post.