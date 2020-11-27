East Texas first responder defies odds, spends Thanksgiving with family after being in 50-day coma, due to COVID-19

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas paramedic, student nurse, and Mineola volunteer firefighter survived COVID-19 after battling 83 days in the hospital. Stephen Finley spent 50 of those days in a coma.

It’s been a long road to recovery for him, when sudden cold-like symptoms led to an extensive battle, fighting COVID-19 for months. For the Finley family, the idea of having a Thanksgiving meal together looked very unlikely just a little over a month ago.

“I spent a couple of days awake in the ICU and then couldn’t maintain my oxygen anymore, so they put me into a coma,” said Stephen.

After around 50 days unconscious, doctors turned to Stephen’s wife Jaime to make the decision on whether or not they should “pull the plug.”

“They gave my wife the proverbial hard decision to make,” said Stephen.

A decision that could potentially change their lives forever.

Being a mother of five, Jaime wanted to invite her three older children into the decision-making process.

“I had called the three oldest kids and told them that they need to come back to Texas, and we needed to get back together and discuss what we were gonna do as a family because I didn’t want to make that decision by myself,” said Jaime.

Just before giving up hope, Stephen’s doctors sought one final possibility of a solution.

“In that same week that they had asked her to make a hard decision, they threw a hail marry pass and tried one more treatment that they had heard of. And within just a few days, I was awake and talking and face-timing with my family, so I went from death’s doorstep to awake and talking within a very short period,” said Stephen.

Stephen and Jaime have a total of five kids. Their daughter Gracie is 16-years-old, and their son Cooper is 12-years-old. The two also witnessed first-hand their father’s battle with COVID-19.

For Gracie, being what she said is a “typical teenager”, “…you usually fight with your family, but now I can’t freak out over the little things.”

This Thanksgiving, the Finley’s are overwhelmed with gratitude because Stephen is alive and well.