TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An emergency sideline training course was held at UT Health East Texas Saturday to help prepare EMS, doctors and nurses for middle and high school sports events.

“To reach out to a number of different health care professionals and make this a multi-disciplinary conference because we recognize we’re on the sidelines dealing with emergencies,” said Michael Galbraith, associate program director of sports medicine for UT Health Science Center.

The conference is a way to bridge the gap between all the first responders involved during a game emergency, especially when it comes to communication.

“How we’re going to deal with the different challenges that some of the equipment offers EMS,” said Austin Reynolds an EMT for UT Health East Texas.

With football season less than a month away knowing how to care for a patient covered in safety equipment is key to a quick response.

“We’re moving and working through different equipment, specifically with football equipment, the pads, and the helmets,” said Reynolds.

Everyone got hands-on experience with fractures and knowing how to set them. Also on the agenda was how to properly care for head injuries.

“We’re also talking about heat illness, like heat stroke on the sidelines with sports, and we’re also going to talk about dislocations and how we can reduce dislocations on the sideline with athletes,” said Galbraith.

Sporting events are a rare environment for first responders and not everyone gets the chance to learn about the types of injuries they may be faced with.

“Really great to give that hands-on experience, really give people a chance to practice,” said Galbraith.

Making sure your students receive the best care possible while on and off the field this school year.