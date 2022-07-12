BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — ALERRT – or Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training is what East Texas law enforcement is using to prepare for the unthinkable.

“Bullard ISD has a bunch of safety measures already. We’re adding more as each of these events unfold as we learn from each of these events,” said Bullard ISD Police chief John Jones.

Training happens in the summertime while school is out, so there are no students or staff in the building. Other school districts in East Texas like Tyler ISD have also done training this summer.

The training in Bullard is led by the Department of Public Safety.

Bullard ISD police and law enforcement officers from surrounding areas will be participating, making sure they are all on the same page for an emergency situation.

“It is incredibly important because when an incident happens, you may have multiple agencies responding to an incident. And it’s important that those people are trained together, they understand the language, they understand the protocol and procedures,” said Sgt. Jean Dark, Public Information Officer for Texas DPS.

The training started Monday, and will go through Friday.

The school district says they want to do what they can to keep their children and teachers safe, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde.

“We don’t like to think of it as being something we want to do and by all means we don’t want to do it. But we know that we need to do it so that we’re prepared. And I know that schools across the state are doing the same thing,” said Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee.

The superintendent added they are always learning new ways to improve measures to create a sense of safety in the community as well.

“We have tried to implement as many processes and procedures and policies that we possibly can because we want to keep our kids safe, we want to keep our staff safe, we want to keep our community safe,” said Lee.

Lee said he anticipates Bullard ISD will be doing this type of safety training at least once a year now.