RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Many East Texas counties are struggling to contain brush fires that have been more common because of the extreme drought conditions. The Rusk County Fire Department said 95% of fires within the last month have been caused by unattended burning.

The department responded to 26 burning fires in one weekend, but typically when there are no drought conditions that number is zero.

Officials said the main preventative measure is to never leave a fire unattended. Unfortunately, a homeowner in North Rusk County, learned that lesson the hard way.

“We still see people with unattended burns that get out, such as this case. It was a close call someone was inside their house with their children with the house catching on fire, and luckily they caught it in time but if not it could’ve been a worse case scenario” said Rusk Co. Fire Marshall Terry Linder.

Our storm team recommends that if residents need to burn something, they should not do it on a windy day.

“You definitely want to do it on a lighter wind day, when the wind won’t be as strong. Typically on a light wind day (this) is going to be in the middle of the afternoon,” said Marcus Bagwell, KETK’s Chief Meteorologist.

If you are burning, make sure to double check that the fire is completely put out before leaving, always have water nearby in case your fire gets out of control and never leave a fire unattended.

“Days like today that are sunny and warm, we have a lot of dry vegetation on the ground and just one gust of wind can take a small fire and get it out of control quickly,” said Linder.

There are not current burn bans in East Texas, but officials encourage everyone to hold off on burning especially on hot and dry days.