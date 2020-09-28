East Texas first responders, volunteers walking 122 miles to spread awareness for suicide

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – 122 miles can seem like a long way. Now imagine walking that distance.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers in Mount Pleasant are joining forces for Stride for Blue 122. The event is a walk designed to raise awareness of PTSD and suicide in first responders and veterans.

The group gathered at a local civic center along with Mount Pleasant ISD students and teachers. Once they started, they raised their flags and happily began their journey. They say the reason they had smiles on their faces is because this is not about them.

“Suicide is something that reaches far past first responders, and it touches everyone. And we want to do something positive in the wake of so much bad. And it’s easy to be upset with what’s going on right now, and we want to do something positive for the community,” says Ashton Lewis, Mount Pleasant Law Enforcement Association.

It’s going to take them five and a half days to reach their goal. They’ll stop in places like Sulfur Springs, Greenville, and Rockwall and end up at the Dallas Police Department.

If you want to contact them you can find their information here.

The national suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.