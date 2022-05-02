WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — “It was inspiring to see that my flowers were needed,” said Lacey Russell, owner of Alice Creek Flowers.

With low supplies nationwide and globally, local florists have turned to growers here in East Texas like Alice Creek Flowers in Whitehouse.

“I sold every stem last year and this year it’s starting out to be a good year as well,” said Russell.

Now, Lacey Russell is supplying flowers for two florists in our area.

“Florists are like flower artists, they are artists. They use flowers as their medium so it’s nice to be able to supply that for them,” said Russell.

Lacey Russell started her business with a small plot. During the pandemic and because of supply chain issues, more florists started coming to her for flowers and her plot grew.

“One hurdle is to kind of retrain customers to allow florists to be creative instead of just expect them to create the picture that they order online and to trust to find a florist who’s style that you like and allow them to creative and then that allows them to buy more local,” said Russell.

Sook Flower Farm has been around for four years now. At the beginning of the pandemic, the farm in Tyler was not sure if they would make it.

“At first it was slow going, and now that we have kind of stayed around, been around, yes we’ve had a lot more interest in us from local florists which we’re really excited about,” said Gavin Hitt, co-owner of Sook Flower Farm.

Both growers say it is better to shop close to home. Flowers stay fresher longer, they aren’t sprayed with chemicals and you help support the grower and their family.

“We don’t spray our flowers with any kind of preservatives, we don’t use any of natural pesticides, we don’t use fungicide. We try to keep everything really simple,” said Hitt.

For now, they are thankful they did not have to raise prices and hope to continue growing their business, supplying local florists with the blooms they need. Alice Creek Flowers and Sook Flower Farm sell their flowers at local farmer markets on the weekend, saying shopping local helps us all.