East Texas flower shops business is blooming amid COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- East Texas florists are having a lot of business currently.

Julia Hassell has owned Forget-Me-Not Flowers and Gifts for 12 years.

“(I) moved to Tyler six years ago, and we absolutely love it here,” she said.

However, 2020 was a difficult year for Hassell’s company.

“Last year, during the pandemic, it was just absolutely horrible because for a period of time (we) couldn’t have people in the store. People weren’t getting out. There just wasn’t a whole lot going on,” she added.

Hassell struggled to carry on doing business because not many people were in need of flowers.

Now, she said it’s a different story, and she is welcoming more customers.

“I really feel like this year, because people feel like they have been cheated out of getting together with their family and friends and their parties, it is going to be over the top,” Hassell mentioned.

Currently, the biggest arrangement bookings are for parties and celebrations because people are meeting with their communities again.

Yet, one issue the flower industry is having is delayed deliveries with certain products such as funeral easels, oasis foam, casket saddles and paint.

“As far as flower shortages, the problem lies in transportation and getting trucks in regularly,” said Hassell.

She is also ready to go back to business as usual.

“I’m looking forward to just seeing people again, being able to see my friends that I haven’t seen and my customers that I haven’t seen and people enjoying the holidays, and getting out and being with other people,” added Hassell.