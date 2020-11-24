East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church host massive meal give-away

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church combined forces to feed more than a thousand people. Making sure no one in our area goes hungry this holiday season.

The lines were long. Cars and trucks wrapped around the church parking lot and stretched into the street.

The East Texas Human Needs Network said nearly half of all families in our area have to choose between buying food and paying bills.

The volunteers at the event were diverse and willing to sacrifice their morning to lend a helping hand.

“The very first car in, one had been here at about 5 o’clock this morning. Two old guys said they haven’t eaten, didn’t eat yesterday. Got here extra early, just to make sure they were first in the line,” said Jim Nipp, a volunteer.

Lily Molina said she likes volunteering.

“It helps people that maybe can’t afford what they need for Thanksgiving,” said Molina.

One East Texas Food Bank event is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Lufkin from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center. The other event will be in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.