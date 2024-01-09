TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank has been awarded a grant as part of the annual Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards.

Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards program awarded grants to 51 organizations, totaling $5.48 million. According to a release, all of the organizations that received a grant had to be working to aid key issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s priorities, such as “Caring for Others Through Food”, “Caring for Communities” and “Caring for the Planet.”

ETFB received $125,000 through this grant program to help them better serve those in need in East Texas.

“This grant will help further East Texas Food Bank’s efforts in the community of fighting hunger and feeding hope in the 26 counties we serve in East Texas,” said David Emerson, CEO of ETFB. “This will allow us to feed more East Texans through our mobile pantries, resource centers and programs for seniors and children.”

The True Inspiration Awards were reportedly established in 2015 for Chick-fil-A to have a positive impact on communities across North America.

“Across the communities Chick-fil-A serves, we strive to have a positive impact, and we are

honored to support local nonprofits that are truly making a difference in their neighborhoods,”

said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A.