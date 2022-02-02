TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The drive-thru produce distribution scheduled for Friday at Lindsey Park is canceled, the East Texas Food Bank announced.

The cancellation is due to the winter weather that the East Texas area is expected to experience on Thursday and Friday. The next scheduled drive-thru produce distribution at Lindsey Park will be on Friday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be no mobile pantries or senior box distributions throughout East Texas on Thursday or Friday. For updates related to closures and future distributions and pantries please click here.