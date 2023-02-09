TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the East Texas Food Bank had an emergency box distribution to assist Smith County residents that were affected by the winter storm last week.

The storm caused thousands of Smith County residents to lose power and hundreds of dollars worth of food. The East Texas Food Bank responded as fast as they could and hosted an emergency food distribution event at Green Acres Church, their goal was to feed 2,000 families. CEO Dennis Cullinane explained that the event could not have happened without the donations and volunteers, he knows the storm has created hardships for everyone.

“Losing food from their refrigerators, and damage to their home, down trees and so forth, it’s put a lot more pressure on a family budget,” said Cullinane.

Cherral Adams, a Tyler resident was without power Monday through Saturday. She explained her car was stuck in the garage and she was cold without her electricity.

“Oh, it was horrible, my electricity went off Monday afternoon, and I thought it would be back on the next day,” said Adams. She went on to share that the East Texas Food Bank is making a positive impact on her. “Well, we need food to survive, so this is going to be really helpful,” said Adams.

A couple that lives in Flint, had two nights without power. “We lost probably about a hundred dollars worth of food, and you know we didn’t have nowhere to go we were cold, slept with sleeping bags, we survived,” said Robert L. Kreuse Sr., food relief recipient.

He shared that God has provided blessings, and he is grateful for the volunteers at the event. “When things like this happen, it really helps me and my wife. She works a little bit, so we are barely making it,” said Kreuse Sr.

The boxes were filled with milk, peanut butter and frozen meat. It also included hygiene items and canned goods. If people were not able to get an emergency box, East Texas Food Bank has pantries for those in need.