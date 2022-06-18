LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank recently was awarded a grant of $4,036,882 from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, which will be payable over four years.

ETFB launched a new strategic plan this year aimed at expanding its programs and services to meet the needs of struggling neighbors. This grant will allow the non-profit to ensure access to nutritious food for those struggling with hunger and further the mission to end hunger in East Texas, according to a press release.

Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, says that alleviating food insecurity is one of the foundation’s highest priorities.

“Our region has higher rates of food insecurity than the state and nation,” Rosser said. “ETFB’s mission is aligned with the foundation’s priority on food insecurity. ETFB and the foundation have a history of working together to end hunger, and we are appreciative of their dedication to our service area.”

ETFB’s goal is to provide 15.3 million meals annually by 2025, a 10% increase from it current meal distribution, across the 11 counties within TTLTF’s service area, which consists of Bowie, Cass, Anderson, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Houston, Nacogdoches, Angelina and San Augustine counties. According to the release, key focus areas have been outlined in order to comprehensively address hunger and poor nutrition in East Texas and surrounding regions over the next three years, which will include agency development and capacity-building, fresh produce distribution, and SNAP application assistance.

“We are truly grateful for our partnership with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and their continued support of our goal to ensure that every hungry East Texas family has access to the healthy food and other resources that they need to thrive,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Our organizations share a parallel mission related to the food security and health of our communities and we could not be more pleased by the trust that the Temple Foundation has placed in us.”

ETFB currently partners with 61 non-profit food pantries in counties that are served by TLLTF. The grant will allow ETFB to maintain current partnerships while building relationships with additional agencies dedicated to ending hunger in East Texas, the release stated.

ETFB’s Fresh Produce Program provides fresh fruits and vegetables to partner pantries throughout East Texas. More than 10.7 million pounds of produce was distributed in 2021, including more than five million pounds across the 11 counties in TLLTF’s service area. With the help of this grant money over the next three years, ETFB’s goal is to increase produce distribution in TLLTF’s counties by approximately 10 million pounds by 2025, according to the release.

The release states that ETFB’s Benefits Assistance Team leverages partner pantries by training and equipping them to provide application assistance directly to their clients. The grant will increase the reach and impact of the program and help the food bank serve more people.