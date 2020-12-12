East Texas Food Bank gives away more than 28,000 meals to local families

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank provided thousands of meals to families on Friday.

Currently, 240,000 people in East Texas are experiencing food insecurity, but the East Texas Food Bank serves 26 counties in our area.

1,200 people made their way to the Gregg County Fairgrounds for the food distribution event and the lines were long.

Longview police guided drivers to their destination and volunteers placed meals inside cars.

Inside these boxes there was fresh produce, protein and milk.

Volunteers said they understand the impact the pandemic has had on families in need.

“We’re told one in three families are food insecure. There may or may not be food in the house for those children. And so we know this is important. We know this pandemic has again impacted families in a terrible way,” said Carrol Greenwalte.

At the end of the food distribution event, 1,100 boxes were passed out, which provided more than 28,000 meals for East Texas families.

The next food drive will be next year, on Jan. 8. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.