TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Unity in the community,” that was the big take away Friday after East Texans were honored, for helping people who need it the most.

Earlier today The East Texas Food Bank gave out their third annual “Hunger Heroes Awards”.

The recipients are Carroll Greenwaldt who has been instrumental in the Longview mobile food pantry, the Junior League of Tyler, who have provided grants and volunteers for more than 30 years and American State Bank, who have been providing free office space to the food bank while renovations are being done to the administration building.

The final award went to the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, which is supporting the new Longview resource center that opens in the spring of next year.

“We couldn’t do the work that we do in East Texas without our donors and agencies and partners. The East Texas Food Bank is a conduit for all of that kindness and we pass through those donations and the efforts that people see wanting to help their fellow community citizens. And we just make that possible,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said.

September is Hunger Action Month and the mayor of Tyler, Don Warren sent the East Texas Food Bank a proclamation to encourage everyone to support this endeavor.