East Texas Food Bank holding Thanksgiving drive-thru food distributions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Food Bank will hold drive-thru produce distributions during Thanksgiving week.

According to the food bank, locations in Tyler, Lufkin and Longview will give out free produce on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be no eligibility requirements to receive items.

Here are the different schedules:

TYLER

Monday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot

LUFKIN

Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center

LONGVIEW

Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds

The East Texas Food Bank is providing produce during the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Pre-registered families will receive all items; however, produce is available to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

