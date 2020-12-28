East Texas Food Bank holds drive thru food distribution in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive thru distribution on Tuesday Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the George Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

Participants will be able to enter through the main parking lot of the Expo Center from Highway 69 and follow the traffic control guidance to receive food items.

The distribution is drive thru only and walkups will not be accepted.

There will be no elligability requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together.

To pick up for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address and permission for you to pick up for them and a signature must be provided.

Either a physical or picture of the note will be accepted.

The next distribution in Lufkin will be scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.