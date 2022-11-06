TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to host its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Bergfeld Park.

“The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The free event will provide kids with the opportunity to watch the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving cartoon in Bergfeld Park’s amphitheater, according to the East Texas Food Bank. There will be free snacks that symbolize Thanksgiving food from the Charlie Brown cartoon like jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn and juice.

“This event reminds East Texans about the true spirit of the Thanksgiving season and the needs of so many families impacted by hunger in our area. We are asking for donations of plastic jars of peanut butter. Peanut butter is high in protein and just one regular-size jar can make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family.” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank

Snoopy will be there and children will be able to get their pictures taken with him. According to the East Texas Food Bank, there will also be a drawing that kids can enter to win a bicycle.

They also said that attendees should bring seat cushions, pillows and blankets so they can be comfortable in the outdoor amphitheater.