LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One week later, several counties in East Texas are still working through storm damage and power outages.

Some have gone without electricity since last Friday. The East Texas Food Bank was quick to jump in and support our communities.

“It’s miserable, miserable. The heat is horrible,” said Dena Hughey, Gregg County resident.

Early Friday morning, hundreds of cars lined up at the Longview Fairgrounds for the emergency food distribution hosted by the East Texas Food Bank.

“And we saw that you know that Longview has a significant number that were going to be without power,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank.

For some, it’s day seven without power. For many, they lost all of their food in their refrigerators and freezers. Hughey is a grandmother, she takes care of five children. They went five days without power.

“The air conditioning was the worst of it I guess thank God for the swimming pool because if not, this one would’ve been 10 times worse, as far as food, it’s gone. All of it,” said Hughey.

Within the first hour, 200 families were served.

“We brought two semi-truck loads out here today… we’re prepared to serve 1,700 families,” said Cullinane.

Each family received one of the emergency boxes with shelf-stable items and hygiene products.

“In addition to that we have fresh produce,” said Cullinane.

Hughey shared that Friday brings hope into the weekend after a long, hot week.

“Amazing, amazing, amazing, my daughter, she lives in Jefferson. I still don’t think she has power,” said Hughey.

Until then, East Texans will continue to help each other out.